Kalamazoo police asking for help to find runaway teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for your help to find a teen girl who left home and didn't return.

16-year-old Xitlali "Ruby" Cruz was last seen around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 3 leaving her home on West Michigan Avenue. Officers were called just over an hour later. Despite searching the area and following leads in other locations, they have been unable to find Cruz.

She is approximately 5-foot, 3-inches tall; weighing 125 pounds. It is not clear what clothes she was wearing, but Cruz did have a "sparkly backpack."

Anyone with information on where Cruz is is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube