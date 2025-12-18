Kalamazoo Police arrest suspects of armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two suspects have been arrested for the alleged robbery of a man at a local drop-in center.

Officials say the robbery happened around 8:51 P.M. Wednesday night near the intersection of East Kalamazoo Avenue and North Edwards Street. a 45-year-old victim says he was being robbed because of his backpack by three people, who fled the scene on foot.

Because resources were already being used on another investigation for a non-fatal shooting, KDPS says it received assistance from a neighboring agency to conduct a K-9 track. This did not locate the suspects.

READ MORE: One person injured in nighttime Kalamazoo shooting

“This was a busy and concerning night, but our officers and investigators worked diligently across multiple scenes using evidence and follow-up to move these cases forward,” said Captain Danielle Guilds, head of the Criminal Investigations Division. “We want the community to know these incidents are being thoroughly investigated, and we remain focused on maintaining public safety.”

Investigators say they were able to recover an air powered handgun they believe was used in the robbery, after doing a search in a nearby residence. Two men ages 18 & 19 were eventually taken into custody, and are now lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on robbery charges. One of them will also face charges for felony firearm possession.

The two suspects in custody will be arraigned on Thursday, December 18. KDPS has not released details about the third potential suspect mentioned by the victim.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

KDPS would like to remind residents of it's Safe Exchange Area available at the KDPS Headquarters. Located at 150 E. Crosstown Parkway, the location is for people selling and trading items on services like the Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube