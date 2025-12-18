Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person injured in nighttime Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night, and authorities are searching for the suspect.

Officials say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot near the intersection of Portage Street and Bryant Street. The victim has been taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

KDPS has not made a statement about the investigation or the suspect. Police were out Wednesday night scanning the area with a large police presence, and are continuing to look into how the shooting happened.

