Kalamazoo pavilion slated for demolition due to trash dumping

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An outdoor pavilion on a trail near the Kalamazoo River is about to be torn down.

City officials say the pavilion, located on the Jack Coombs Trail near Harrison Street and Gull Road, was frequently the site of illegal trash dumping.

It was a necessary decision, said a spokesperson for the City of Kalamazoo, and one not taken lightly.

However, demolition was deemed necessary because of "extensive, on-going vandalism to the pavilion and continued illegal trashing dumping on and around the site."

A local non-profit, Kalamazoo River Alliance, seconded that the pavilion was the site of constant and repeated littering, saying that it had been cleaned in the spring only to be "trashed" in a week's time.

The pavilion had become "a center of controversy all summer," said the Kalamazoo River Alliance. The non-profit also called for the city to avoid demolishing the pavilion and instead work to address the issue.

No further details were shared by the City of Kalamazoo as to when the pavilion will be removed, though the Kalamazoo River Alliance said that tear-down would happen within the week.

