Kalamazoo Parks seeks input on renovations at Verburg Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Parks is planning to renovate Verburg Park, and they want to hear from you!

Next Tuesday, the planning team will hold a community meeting from 4–7 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Community Room on Mills Street.

Input may be provided via email to kzooparks@kalamazoocity.org through next Tuesday.

The Parks Department is considering a new picnic shelter, a bike pump rack, a soccer field or an accessible kayak launch.

Renovation is estimated to begin in the second half of 2025.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube