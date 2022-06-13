Kalamazoo officials warn residents not to open fire hydrants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo cautions against the unauthorized opening of fire hydrants for private use.
We’re told opening and closing fire hydrants can be dangerous and result in serious injuries. The city also says opening hydrants improperly can bust the pipes underground and cause some households to lose water.
Residents are asked to call 269-337-8148 to alert officials to open hydrants.
The city also wishes to remind community members that a water park is available near Florence Street and Burrell Street, as is Upjohn Park’s Kik Pool.
City officials say they will open these fire hydrants on severely hot days from 1–9 p.m.:
- Back end of Interfaith (building 1038), far northwest corner
- Burrell and Lawrence
- Krom and Clay
- Washington and March
- Sherwood at Roosevelt Apartments
- Clarence and Jackson
- Hays Park and March
- Hays Park and James
- Charlotte and Sherwood
- Norway and Princeton
- Fairbanks and Center
- Church and Norway