Kalamazoo officials warn residents not to open fire hydrants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo cautions against the unauthorized opening of fire hydrants for private use.

We’re told opening and closing fire hydrants can be dangerous and result in serious injuries. The city also says opening hydrants improperly can bust the pipes underground and cause some households to lose water.

Residents are asked to call 269-337-8148 to alert officials to open hydrants.

The city also wishes to remind community members that a water park is available near Florence Street and Burrell Street, as is Upjohn Park’s Kik Pool.

City officials say they will open these fire hydrants on severely hot days from 1–9 p.m.:

Back end of Interfaith (building 1038), far northwest corner

Burrell and Lawrence

Krom and Clay

Washington and March

Sherwood at Roosevelt Apartments

Clarence and Jackson

Hays Park and March

Hays Park and James

Charlotte and Sherwood

Norway and Princeton

Fairbanks and Center

Church and Norway

