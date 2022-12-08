Kalamazoo officers, volunteers help seniors shop for groceries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was all smiles for a group of seniors Thursday afternoon as the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety took them shopping at Midtown Fresh Market.

KDPS partnered with local volunteers to give $100 to 55 seniors to go grocery shopping this holiday season. Residents were chosen based on recommendations from local organizations.

“It makes me feel warm inside,” said 67-year-old Leona Burns. “I'm always giving to the community. And when my name was, you know, added to this list, I'm like, wow, I get the opportunity to receive.”

While residents shopped for what they needed, they also meet someone new, as volunteers and KDPS officers helped them with their shopping list.

“Many times people don't see police unless they get called, you know, so it's nice to have these non-traditional interactions, just to get to know people as people,” said Acting Chief for Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, David Boysen.

The acting chief assisted Burns with her groceries and had the opportunity to get to know her on a personal level.

“It's my first time meeting her, but I'm good friends with her neighbor across the street. So now when I go over there to visit my friend over there I can stop and check on her,” he said.

Park Street Market and Town and Country also participated in the event. This was the third annual Shop with a Senior event, and KDPS is excited to do it again next year.

