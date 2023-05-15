Kalamazoo officers search house in shooting investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers searched a house on Monday afternoon, saying it's part of a shooting investigation.
According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were executing a search warrant.
FOX 17 had a crew on scene, which reported the officers searching a house in the 900 block of Mill Street.https://goo.gl/maps/VCKjoKWnndy1VZ8H6
There, officers told FOX 17 the search is related to gun violence in Kalamazoo.
The search warrant was a direct result of an ongoing investigation into a shooting, said officers on the scene.
However, authorities did not say more about the nature of the shooting under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when information is readily available.