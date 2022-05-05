Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo officers rescue owl stuck between two fences

kdps owl rescue 2.jpg
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
kdps owl rescue 2.jpg
KDPS owl rescue 1.jpg
kdps owl rescue 3.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:16:18-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police officers rescued an owl after it got stuck between two fences.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety posted Thursday on Facebook that officers were called to Conant Avenue after a concerned citizen found an owl stuck between two fences.

kdps owl rescue 2.jpg

The department says the help from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was requested and together they were able to gently free the owl.

Kalamazoo police say a DNR officer took the owl to a rehabilitation worker who specializes in owls.

KDPS owl rescue 1.jpg

The department says the rehabilitation worker reported that the juvenile short-eared owl is expected to make a full recovery.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News