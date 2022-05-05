Kalamazoo officers rescue owl stuck between two fences

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police officers rescued an owl after it got stuck between two fences.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety posted Thursday on Facebook that officers were called to Conant Avenue after a concerned citizen found an owl stuck between two fences.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The department says the help from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was requested and together they were able to gently free the owl.

Kalamazoo police say a DNR officer took the owl to a rehabilitation worker who specializes in owls.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The department says the rehabilitation worker reported that the juvenile short-eared owl is expected to make a full recovery.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube