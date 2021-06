KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers recovered a gun during a traffic stop this morning.

The stop occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Mabel Street. Officers found a firearm in plain view in the car. The driver of the car resisted arrest and provided officers with a fake name.

The driver, a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for various weapons offenses and a violent felony warrant.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety.