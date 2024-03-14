Kalamazoo officers arrest driver towing stolen trailer

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo arrested a man who was towing a stolen trailer following a pursuit across the city. Video of the chase was released Thursday on social media.

Kalamazoo Stolen Trailer Pursuit Dashcam

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the situation started when the owner of the trailer called police saying he spotted a truck towing it near North Park Street and West North Street.

Officers spotted the truck on Princeton Avenue near West Paterson Street and ordered the driver to pull over. The driver complied, but when officers were walking up to the truck the man hit the gas. The truck hit a parked police cruiser before leading officers on a six-minute pursuit.

The suspect's vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks near East Mosel Avenue. After trying to free his truck unsuccessfully, the man surrendered to officers.

Investigators found suspected meth products inside the truck and recently cut catalytic converters in the bed of the truck. Not only was the trailer stolen, but the truck had been reported stolen out of Portage.

The 44-year-old man from Kalamazoo Township now faces charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube