Kalamazoo motorcyclist hospitalized with severe injuries after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with severe injuries following a crash in the area of Cork Street and Burdick Street in Kalamazoo Thursday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told officers found the 23-year-old Kalamazoo motorcyclist unresponsive when they arrived.

KDPS says the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

Those with information in connection to the crash are asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

