Kalamazoo mom, children found safe after kidnapping; 2 in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother and her two young children were found safe after being kidnapped in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

Public safety officials investigated the reported kidnapping of a 27-year-old mother and her children, aged 2 and 5, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told all three individuals are okay and two others were arrested.

KDPS extends its gratitude to community members and partners for their help in ensuring their safe return.

