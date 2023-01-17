Kalamazoo Metro to launch services similar to Uber, Lyft

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Metro is working to launch a service similar to Uber or Lyft.

“People could call for a ride or text or use a phone app to get a ride. And within 30 or 40 minutes, a ride would show up and take you to your destination,” said Metro Executive Director Sean McBride.

According to McBride, the new app will be different from anything the city currently offers.

“This purely provides a different level of personalized service to get people to and from their destinations within Kalamazoo,” he said.

The “micro-transit” service stems from a recommendation by a comprehensive operational analysis study.

“That's a study that really looks at all of our services, and: Are there ways that we can improve the services and better meet the public needs?” McBride said.

The services will have set hours and will operate in designated zones.

According to McBride, the bus fare costs $1.50 per trip and the metro connect service is usually $10 a trip. However, they don’t know what the cost will be for the micro-transit service.

“We're trying to design a system that will be affordable for passengers, that you choose to use, that will probably be more than the fare you pay on the fixed-route bus system,” but McBride said it will be cheaper than what you pay for a private Uber or Lyft.

The pilot program is still in the beginning stages, but they’re hoping to launch it next year.

