Kalamazoo Marathon registration opens today

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The count down has begun and runners of all skill levels are getting ready to run the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.

Returning in 2023, organizers promise a full and half marathon, Kids' 1K, and more.

The marathon— formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It— started all the way back in 1980 as a way to promote exercise and rehabilitation as a way to improve health and prevent illness.

Boston Marathon winners and Olympians have be drawn to the race, along with community leaders— helping turn it into the citywide event we know today.

After 40 years, runners and spectators can enjoy live music, food and drink, while keeping track of their favorite runners.

You can check out marathon details— including results from last year's race here.

Registration opens at 6 p.m. today. Race day is April 23rd, 2023.