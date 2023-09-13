Kalamazoo man sentenced to five months in jail for financial elder abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to five months in jail for multiple counts of financial elder abuse. He is 40-year-old Craig Macauley.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Macauley took more than $45,000 of his victim’s money and property for his own purposes from 2018-2019. During that time, the female victim was about 77 years old, and suffered from multiple medical conditions. She was dependent on others to help her with tasks around her home, drive her to appointments, and manage her finances and medications.

Macauley used the victim’s money to purchase multiple items. He also maxed out her credit cards and caused her bank account to become overdrawn. Macauley also asked the victim to place his name on the deed to her home.

In October 2022, Macauley pled guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. As part of the plea agreement, Macauley paid $30,000 in restitution to the victim prior to his sentencing. He also waived his rights to her home.

In addition to five months in jail, Macauley was also sentenced to three years of probation.

“This case illustrates the importance of the Financial Crimes Division of my office in securing restitution for elderly victims and ensuring that those who misuse their authority are held accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone who victimizes our state’s seniors and will pursue similar outcomes in every instance of financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube