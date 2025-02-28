Kalamazoo man sentenced to 27 years for deadly fentanyl overdose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced for delivering fentanyl that caused a man to overdose in 2022.

Antjuan Pierre Jackson, 39, was found guilty of the crime in November 2024 for fentanyl distribution causing death and for having more than 40 grams of fentanyl intended for distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told the victim overdosed on fentanyl on Nov. 23, 2022. Jackson reportedly sold it to them beforehand.

“Fentanyl continues to claim lives across Michigan and the United States,” says Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. “Defendants who sell this poison and kill people in the process must be brought to justice. My office is committed to disrupting the pipelines that distribute these deadly drugs in our communities.”

The DOJ says Jackson, who was regarded a career offender during the sentencing hearing, will spend 27 years behind bars followed by four years of supervised release. He will also be obligated to pay a fine of $2,000.

Jackson was previously convicted twice for unarmed robbery, federal attorneys say.

