Kalamazoo man found guilty of delivering fentanyl causing fatal overdose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was found guilty for delivering fentanyl that resulted in a fatal overdose in late 2022.

Antjuan Pierre Jackson, 39, was convicted of fentanyl distribution causing death and possessing at least 40 grams of fentanyl with distribution intent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Federal attorneys say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose on Nov. 23, 2022, after Jackson sold them the deadly narcotic. More than 80 grams of fentanyl was found in Jackson’s home several weeks later along with evidence of drug trafficking.

“Illicit street drugs claim more lives across Michigan and the United States than ever before,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Only a speck of fentanyl can kill. And because drug suppliers are mixing fentanyl into almost every illicit drug, users may not even realize they’re taking a lethal dose of fentanyl that will leave them dead in minutes. My office is committed to disrupting the pipelines that distribute these poisons in our communities.”

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 27, 2025.

