Kalamazoo man pleads no contest to pair of 2010 sex assaults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pleaded no contest in two separate sexual assault cases from 2010.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 39-year-old Jamaal Vincent pleaded no contest last week to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

We’re told investigation into these cases began while the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) looked into a 2009 sexual assault case that ended with Vincent’s conviction in September 2021.

A jury found Vincent guilty in the October 2009 assault of an 18-year-old. He was sentenced to a maximum of 50 years behind bars.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo SAKI team secures another prison sentence

The state of Michigan says Vincent assaulted two victims in 2010, aged 20 and 12 at the time.

“The convictions obtained by our SAKI units on these cold cases show sexual assault survivors in Michigan that justice is attainable and worth pursuing,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful for the work of the Kalamazoo SAKI prosecutors and thank our courageous victims who step forward to hold predators accountable.”

Vincent will be sentenced to 20–40 years for the first-degree charge and 8–15 years for the second-degree charge, according to the attorney general’s office. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held July 10.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube