Kalamazoo man killed in SUV rollover on Interstate 94

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a driver's death when his SUV overturned on Interstate 94 Saturday.

Shortly after noon Sunday, MSP announced that a fatal crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. Saturday on I-94 near mile marker 87 in Kalamazoo County. The investigation showed that Joseph Johnson, 33, of Kalamazoo was observed driving erratically and at a high rate of speed eastbound on 94 when he lost control, the vehicle rolled over and struck a barrier wall in the median.

Johnson was thrown from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department and the Charleston/Galesburg Area Fire Department.