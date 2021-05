KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was killed late last night in a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Officials say they responded to a home in the 2100 block of Whittier Drive after reports of a shooting. On the scene they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.