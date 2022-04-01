Watch
Kalamazoo man killed after crashing into semi identified

Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 01, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 35-year-old Kalamazoo man killed after crashing into a semi has been identified.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Dametrice Murray was driving northbound on N. Park Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday when his car collided with a semi that was eastbound on Patterson Drive.

Police say Murray was killed in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

