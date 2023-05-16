Kalamazoo man in custody after threatening Borgess Hospital employees with knife

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police responded to calls regarding a man armed with a knife at Borgess Hospital Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says officers located the armed suspect in the ambulance bay. We're told he threatened security employees at around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities explain the 32-year-old resident of Kalamazoo was upset about a previous visit.

The man was taken into custody without incident after an hour of negotiation, according to KTPD.

No injuries were reported.

Police say prosecutors will review the incident.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police by calling 269-488-8911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100.

