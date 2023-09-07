Kalamazoo man in custody after search revealed modified handgun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man, who had an outstanding warrant from an incident that occurred in June, is in custody after investigators found a gun in his vehicle that had been altered by aftermarket accessories that turned it into a fully automatic handgun.

Police say the man was spotted Thursday in the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue and taken into custody. Investigators searched his car and found a gun they say was altered to turn it into a fully automatic handgun.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the 19-year-old was found in possession of a similar firearm in the June incident. He was arrested, charged and released on bond.

The man was arrested Thursday on felony gun charges by investigators with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Authorities say both guns were modified into automatic handguns.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

