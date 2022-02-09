Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo man hospitalized after shooting, suspect at large

items.[0].image.alt
KDPS
KDPS
Posted at 4:23 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:23:33-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened near Alcott Street and Adelaide Street before 1:30 p.m.

Officers learned upon arrival that a victim was hurt in the shooting before finding him in the area of Park Street and Ranney Street, KDPS tells us.

The victim is described as a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo. We’re told he was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been determined.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are urged to get in touch with KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News