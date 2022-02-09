Kalamazoo man hospitalized after shooting, suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened near Alcott Street and Adelaide Street before 1:30 p.m.

Officers learned upon arrival that a victim was hurt in the shooting before finding him in the area of Park Street and Ranney Street, KDPS tells us.

The victim is described as a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo. We’re told he was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been determined.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are urged to get in touch with KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

