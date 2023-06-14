Kalamazoo man indicted for distributing fentanyl resulting in death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been indicted for distributing fentanyl resulting in death. He is 38-year-old Antjuan Pierre Jackson.

According to the Department of Justice, Jackson distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of a victim on November 23, 2022. On December 15, 2022, Jackson possessed 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and intended to distribute it.

According to DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly.

“Fentanyl has tragically claimed too many lives and become a deadly menace throughout the Western District of Michigan,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. “Kalamazoo in particular has recently witnessed an unprecedented number of fentanyl-related tragedies. My office remains committed to prosecuting dealers whose sales of this dangerous drug ultimately kill members of our community.”

“The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team will continue to seek the highest charges while investigating individuals, or groups of individuals, selling illicit and sometimes deadly narcotics on our streets,” said Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team Captain Michael Ferguson. “We appreciate our partnership with the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We certainly hope that this indictment will deter future decisions in continuing this criminal activity.”

If convicted, Jackson faces a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison, with a maximum penalty up to life.

