Kalamazoo man convicted of strip club shooting, sentenced to at least 30 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Joshua Liggins was sentenced by a Kalamazoo County court, having been found guilty of shooting at eight teens in a Kalamazoo club parking lot over a year ago.

In October, he was found guilty on all charges, including eight counts of assault with intent to murder and eight counts of felony firearms.

Liggins will be going to prison for at least thirty years. For count one, he faces 28 to 45 years, for the rest of the assault and murder counts he is facing 22 to 40 years, and for all felony fire arms count are 2 years.

“This was not intentional. Everything I testified to I meant, I never meant to hurt those boys,” Liggins said to the court.

Although Liggins apologized, a mother of one of the injured teens says this is a pain that will never go away.

"When the call came in to me...I could hear screaming and terror in the background," Kimberly Rinna said, recalling the night she said her son's life was changed forever.

According to a witness, Liggins shot into a car carrying eight teenagers, following a dispute in the parking lot of Deja Vu Strip Club on Kalamazoo's north side in October 2021.

“You blew apart my son’s face and his jaw and unprovoked and just sped out of the parking lot changing my son’s life and yours forever,” Kimberly Rinna said.

Along with court fees, Liggins will pay restitution.

For the families of the victims, it's a relief that it's all over.

