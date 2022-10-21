Awaiting verdict in attempted murder trial for Kzoo strip club parking lot shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The fate of the man accused of shooting eight teens in a strip club parking lot is in the hands of a jury.

FOX 17 has been following up on this story— and its impact in the community— since the crime happened in Kalamazoo a year ago this month.

Friday marks the ninth day of trial with jury deliberations starting Thursday.

Joshua Antwan Liggins is being charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder.

He's accused of shooting into a car with eight teenagers inside in the Déjà Vu Strip Club parking lot. It's on Kalamazoo's Northwest side.

Several people who were in the vehicle at the time testified during the trial, including some Western Michigan University students.

Those witnesses told the court there was an exchange of words in the parking lot between one of their friends and another man.

Some of the teens said they didn't know who the other man was, but one identified him as Liggins.

They said they heard gunshots as they were pulling out of the parking lot.

Two of the teens were hit; one of them in the face.

The one who was hit in the face was reportedly hospitalized for over a month. He told the court his mouth was wired shut, his jaw was shattered and he had to eat through a feeding tube.

Liggins is also facing eight weapons charges, for a total of 16 charges.

A verdict could come down on Friday.

