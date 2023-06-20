Kalamazoo man arrested after a shooting in Portage on Saturday

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been arrested after a shooting on Saturday in Portage that damaged several vehicles. He is 29-year-old Atavion Jamaal-Devito Swindle.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 2100 block of Lovebird Ct. at about 4:48 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a single shotgun shell and birdshot pellets in the area of the damaged vehicles.

An investigation indicated that Swindle parked his vehicle on Lovebird Ct. He then retrieved a shotgun from the trunk of his vehicle and fired a single shot at a male who arrived in the parking lot in a separate vehicle a short time later. Swindle then fled the area in his vehicle.

Swindle was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm. He has been arraigned on the charges.

