Kalamazoo man accused of involvement in 2 bank robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been indicted in connection with two bank robberies that happened last month.

Laroy Lockett faces one bank robbery charge and another for attempted bank robbery, court records show.

The first incident happened Nov. 8 at the PNC Bank located at 113 E. Michigan Ave.

Lockett allegedly “attempted to get money here,” the indictment accused.

Meanwhile, Lockett is also accused of taking almost $3,950 from the Chase Bank located at 1 E. Michigan Ave. on Nov. 8.

He is set to be arraigned and have a detention hearing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

