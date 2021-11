KALAMAZOO. MICH. — One man was arrested for two counts of bank robbery after attempting to escape on a bicycle.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of two bank robberies on the 100 block of E. Michigan Avenue.

Officers found the suspect, a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man, fleeing on a bicycle and took him into custody.

Those with information regarding the robberies are asked to contact KDPS at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

