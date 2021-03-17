Kalamazoo lifts off-street parking requirements for businesses until November

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo has lifted off-street parking requirements for the city’s businesses until November.

Businesses may continue using off-street parking areas for outdoor sales, dining and gatherings until Nov. 1 under an ordinance approved by the Kalamazoo City Commission on March 15, according to a news release Wednesday.

The ordinance extends the period during which minimum off-street parking requirements are suspended, which was set to end on March 28.

The City Commission first adopted an emergency ordinance to temporarily suspend off-street parking requirements in July 2020 to offer flexibility to Kalamazoo businesses during the pandemic.

While these requirements are lifted, businesses can instead use the space for dining, outdoor sales and gathering space to increase their capacity while following public health guidelines and social distancing.

This is the second time the suspension of off-street parking requirements has been extended.

It will end at 3 a.m. on Nov. 1 unless the City Commission extends it again.