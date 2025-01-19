Kalamazoo intersection closed following water main break

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo intersection is closed due to a water main break.

The closure affects the area of Kilgore Road and Westnedge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the intersection will be closed until repairs are made. In the meantime, a detour is available northbound and southbound from Kilgore to Oakland and Whites Road.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route until further notice.

