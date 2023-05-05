Kalamazoo in Bloom to beautify downtown area, Portage starting May 12

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo in Bloom is adding beauty to the city’s downtown area — and the Portage City Centre — as it continues its yearly tradition next week.

Thousands of flowers and topiaries will spring up with the help of volunteers from May 12–26, organizers say.

We’re told the 39-year-old tradition will begin this year with soil being added to Mike the Peacock and Junior Peacock in Bronson Park on Friday, May 12.

Flowers are scheduled to be planted in Portage May 17–20, complete with the return of the butterfly and canoe.

Organizers say planting in Kalamazoo will resume the following week at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center, the Arcadia Creek Festival Place, City Hall, Bronson Park and the Kalamazoo County Courthouse.

Those wishing to volunteer may register online or connect with Executive Director Monika Trahe at director@kalamazooin.bloom.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube