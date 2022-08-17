Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL.

We’re told the new facility was completed in late 2020 but the grand opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The continued support for our growth demonstrates that we are fulfilling our commitment to animal welfare,” says Kalamazoo Humane Society Executive Director Aaron Winters. “Our work is far from done, and we are very grateful for the trust the community has shown in us to make a positive impact for the animals and people we serve.”

KHS says the grand opening is by invitation only.

The new 11,000-square-foot building contains a surgery area equipped to spay and neuter animals, a vet clinic and a food bank, according to the humane society.

KHS adds details regarding a second phase will be announced soon, which is said to include a drive-up food bank, a workshop and more.

