Kalamazoo Humane Society launches outreach program for low-income pet owners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society announced the launch of a volunteer group that aims to offer free or low-cost veterinary services to low-income pet owners in at-risk communities.

VetReach Kalamazoo, funded by grants, hopes to maintain pet health while keeping animals with their owners, the animal shelter says.

“We are excited to launch VetReach Kalamazoo and bring vital veterinary services to those in our community who need it the most,” says Outreach Coordinator Hannah Madill. “Our team of dedicated volunteers is committed to providing affordable and accessible veterinary care to pet owners who otherwise might not be able to afford it.”

Access to affordable vet care can result in elevated risk of health problems in pets, according to the Kalamazoo Humane Society.

We’re told VetReach Kalamazoo gives eligible pet owners free access to wellness and vaccine clinics, as well as spaying and neutering services at reduced cost.

Other services include reduced euthanasia and cremation costs and safe housing for pets belonging to survivors of domestic violence.

Volunteers are needed to assist with the program’s mobile clinics. The Kalamazoo Humane Society says veterinary technicians, veterinary assistants and DVMs are needed. Send an email to hmadill@kazoohumane.org to become a volunteer.

Visit the humane society’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube