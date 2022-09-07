Kalamazoo Humane Society holding free vaccine clinic for low-income dog owners on September 10

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society has announced that it will be holding a free vaccine clinic to protect dogs against parvovirus. The clinic will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Humane Society Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center (2722 River Street).

The clinic will be for low/no-income dog owners who cannot afford to vaccinate their pets. Dog owners who can afford to pay for vaccinations are asked to visit their veterinarian or schedule an appointment at the Kalamazoo Humane Society.

The clinic will offer a combo vaccination that includes parvovirus, as well as other preventable canine disease. Rabies vaccines will also be available. The vaccinations will be available first come, first serve. Kalamazoo Humane Society’s goal is to vaccinate 125 dogs, in honor of the organization’s 125th anniversary.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently identified an illness that caused the death of more than 30 dogs in Northern Michigan as parvovirus. According to the Kalamazoo Humane Society, it is very important for dogs that belong to unhoused or low-income owners to be vaccinated, due to these dogs often walking with their owners downtown or other high-traffic areas that could be contaminated by the virus.

“The purpose of this vaccine clinic for low-income dog owners is to protect the entire community by providing services that dog owners forgo when finances are tight,” said Kalamazoo Humane Society Executive Director Aaron Winters.

“We want to ensure that every pet has access to affordable pet care,” said Kalamazoo Program Manager Amy Stockman. “Our work with low-income pet owners demonstrates that they want to make healthy choices for their pets as long as it’s accessible. Access to care is an essential element of our programming as we expand our outreach efforts in Southwest Michigan.”

