Kalamazoo hosting Imagine Your Neighborhood youth summit on August 20

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has announced that it will be hosting a youth engagement summit. The Imagine Your Neighborhood summit will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The summit will be held at the Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine building at 300 Portage Street. At the event, youth between the ages of 14-22 will share their vision for Kalamazoo and plan projects based on their ideas and passions. They will participate in discussions and activities to create a plan for their neighborhood.

The results from the youth summit will be used to add a youth perspective to the neighborhood plans that are currently being created in Stuart, West Main Hill, Westwood, and Westnedge Hill. Input will also be shared with neighborhood associations that have approved plans. Participants will also be connected with their neighborhood associations to stay engaged with upcoming events and projects.

“As we invest in our youth to empower them to be successful as adults, we also want them to know their voices are important and can make a difference now,” said Neighborhood Activator for the City of Kalamazoo Jae Slaby. “The Youth Summit is a great opportunity to develop leadership skills and have a positive impact in our community.”

The Imagine Your Neighborhood Youth Summit will be held on August 20. Individuals who wish to participate can sign up online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube