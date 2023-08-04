Kalamazoo high schoolers give back to Atlanta schools with Derek Jeter

ATLANTA — High school students from Kalamazoo joined Derek Jeter in giving back to schools in Atlanta this week.

Turn 2 Foundation says its 2023 Jeter’s Leaders Leadership Summit put together 750 snack packs filled with healthy food an STEM enrichment toys.

We’re told they also donated 250 backpacks loaded with school supplies and hand-drawn bookmarks.

“The impact of this event extends far beyond these four days in Atlanta. Our students have gained new perspectives and seen the difference they can make as youth leaders, and as they return home, they are bringing a drive with them to continue creating positive change in their local communities,” says Derek Jeter. “Our Jeter’s Leaders serve as incredible role models for other young people, and I am so proud of their teamwork, passion and commitment.”

Jeter’s Leaders is described as a four-year initiative that engages high school students who demonstrate leadership in their communities.

Jeter established the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996 to encourage youths in overcoming barriers and bringing positive change. All of its members went on to college after finishing high school, the foundation tells us.

This sponsors for this year’s event included Goldman Sachs, Haddad Brands, RXBAR and GoGo squeeZ.

