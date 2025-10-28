KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the community here in Kalamazoo are preparing for November 1, when SNAP benefits are set to pause, by meeting together and working together.

Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is getting as ready as possible for an influx of folks to the food bank and helping other nonprofits prepare too.

"When we heard about the delay in SNAP benefits in November, being one of the largest charitable food assistance providers in the area, we knew it was really important to bring everyone together," said Greta Faworski, associate director of Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

In Kalamazoo County, more than 35,000 people receive SNAP benefits, including nearly 40% of all kids. All of them will be searching for other forms of help to get the food they need on the table.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Kalamazoo food banks prepare for SNAP benefit pause affecting 35,000 residents

"First and foremost, there's limited resources. We want to make sure what we have available is going out to as many people as possible," Faworski said.

On Monday, Loaves and Fishes hosted a meeting with local food banks and organizations that take calls from people who need services, like DHHS, the YWCA, the YMCA and 211.

"Support, too. It's been very difficult, especially for the nonprofits sector. We want to make sure we can reach out to each other, as well, to make sure we're helping others support the community," Faworski said.

A $1 donation to Loaves and Fishes equals three meals. They serve, on average, around 800 people each day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube