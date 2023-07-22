Kalamazoo Fire Marshall investigating vacant house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's Fire Marshall is investigating a vacant house fire.

At 1:40 a.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 600 block of North Westnedge Avenue for a reported house fire.

When they arrived on the scene, officers told FOX 17 they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant house.

They were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes with no reported injuries.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.