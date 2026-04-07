KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Farmers Market opens for the spring and summer season in less than a month, but a change in management has some vendors feeling uncertain.

A new group is running the market through a contract with the City of Kalamazoo. It is the first time the contract went out for bid since 2013. The new group, Gamsho Group, owns two grocery stores in Kalamazoo: Midtown Fresh and Park Street Market.

Kalamazoo Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick McVerry told me the new group is not allowed to get in touch with the vendors until more paperwork is finalized.

"Still planning to open May 2. The outdoor market will be there every Saturday," McVerry said.

McVerry said the contract should be signed in the next couple of days.

"I think the biggest concern is the timing. We didn’t plan for it to work out this way. We essentially started working on the contract last September. Things weren’t really working out the way we were hoping for, and we actually took a look internally to see, could we operate the market ourselves, and just due to staffing limitations ourselves, and timing, we don’t have the capacity to do that," McVerry said.

Even with the short time frame, the parks and recreation department is confident there will not be a noticeable change at the farmers market.

Gamsho Group told me they are not ready to talk until the contract is finalized.

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Kalamazoo Farmers Market vendors face uncertainty as new management takes over operations this season

The delay leaves vendors like Megan Mallory uneasy. Mallory's family owns VerHage Fruit Farm and Cider Mill. She said she has not been able to officially secure her spot at the market yet.

"The farmers market, from May, June, July and August, is kind of our lifeline to stay relevant. That we’re not just in the fall months even though we’re mainly a cider mill," Mallory said.

"We’re less than 30 days from the opening date, and we don’t know if we’re renewed. I mean, I’m sure we are…but still," Mallory said.

"It’s really scary. Most of us who have been going for a long time, I’m just personally one of those ones that hates change," Mallory said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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