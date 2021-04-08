Kalamazoo Farmers Market getting $4.2M in renovations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo City Commission approved earlier this week bids and $4.2 million of Capital Improvement Project bond funding to renovate the Kalamazoo Farmers Market.

Construction is expected to start later this month and take about a year to complete, according to a news release Thursday.

Commissioners approved the project at their meeting on Monday.

The project will add new vendor space on the market’s western edge and renovate the existing vendor sheds.

A new restroom and office building will be built, more than doubling the number of restroom facilities and adding a family restroom.

A performance stage will also be added to expand the market’s entertainment options.

As part of the project, Bank Street will be realigned at the intersection with Lake Street, creating additional room for parking on the north side of the market. Parking areas will be paved on both sides of the market.

Future plans are also underway for a playground and event building at the market.

“The Farmers Market is such a beloved asset in our community,” said Sean Fletcher, parks and recreation director for the City of Kalamazoo, “and with this investment we can really realize its potential and offer our community an even better experience with more vendors, more entertainment, more local goods and more opportunities for local growers and makers.”

City of Kalamazoo

While the project is underway, the Farmers Market will temporarily relocate to Mayors’ Riverfront Park for the 2021 season. Signs will be installed at the Bank Street site letting shoppers know of the temporary change.

In addition to funding from the city, the project was also awarded $2.2 million by the Foundation for Excellence, along with additional funding from the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Consumers Energy.