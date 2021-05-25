Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo experiences increase in air travel

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Walsh/FOX 17
The president's visit is an exciting one for residents and community leaders in Portage.
Air Force One at Kalamazoo - Battle Creek International Airport
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 17:59:48-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airports there is continued growth for passenger traffic in April 2021.

The airports report 1,278% increase in passenger traffic in comparison to April 2020.

“In March we wondered if the strong numbers would continue into April. We are pleased to see that the rebound continues and we’re confident it will continue headed into the summer,” said Craig Williams, Airport Director.

To find out more about travel, check out the Fox 17 website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time