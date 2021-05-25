Kalamazoo experiences increase in air travel

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airports there is continued growth for passenger traffic in April 2021.

The airports report 1,278% increase in passenger traffic in comparison to April 2020.

“In March we wondered if the strong numbers would continue into April. We are pleased to see that the rebound continues and we’re confident it will continue headed into the summer,” said Craig Williams, Airport Director.

