KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's social district is growing, and local small businesses say the expansion is good news for their corner of the city.

The city of Kalamazoo recently voted to expand its social district on the north side, extending from Porter to Gull Street. The expansion brings three previously excluded businesses into the district: Loui's Trophy House, Brewery Outre and Papa's Italian Sausage.

City of Kalamazoo

Social districts allow customers to take a drink from a participating bar — in an approved cup — out onto the sidewalk.

Ryan Angell, a bartender at Loui's Trophy House, said the change puts his bar in a better position to draw new customers.

"Being a part of that will definitely bring in more crowds, especially people walking from Bell's. Being able to be in the district still," Angell said.

Watch: Kalamazoo expands social district on north side, bringing in 3 new small businesses

Kalamazoo expands social district on north side, bringing in 3 new small businesses

Angell said the expansion could also benefit his bottom line.

When asked whether the increased foot traffic might boost his tips, Angell said, "Hopefully. Yeah."

While Loui's Trophy House sits just off the main stretch, Angell said the social district puts the bar on a better path.

"Just, we're on the up and up over here," Angell said.

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