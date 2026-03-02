Kalamazoo Event Center adds thousands to hockey arena capacity, brings WMU sports downtown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University's men's and women's basketball and hockey teams will move to the new privately funded Kalamazoo Event Center when it opens in fall 2027.

Students at Western Michigan University shared their thoughts about the upcoming Kalamazoo Event Center, an arena and event center that costs more than $500 million that will bring WMU sports to downtown Kalamazoo.

FOX 17 News Kalamazoo Neighborhood Reporter Julie Dunmire spoke with students Monday at the student center on Western Michigan University's campus about the new arena, which is set to have nearly double the capacity of Lawson Ice Arena, where the hockey team currently plays.

WMU's men's and women's basketball teams and hockey team are all set to play at the new center. The Kalamazoo Wings will also play at the new arena.

Karlee Comperchio, a student and member of the dance team, said she has already had a personal connection to the project.

"Being on the dance team, I got to be like right there right on the ground. Got to sign the pillar and everything. It was cool to see it, and be part of it, and be part of something that's helping to grow the community," Comperchio said.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo celebrates groundbreaking for new multimillion-dollar event center

Comperchio said the broader growth of the university is something she finds meaningful.

"It's really exciting to be part of something that's growing," Comperchio said.

Freshman Garrett Saigh said the atmosphere at current WMU hockey games already feels electric. He expects that energy to carry over to the new venue.

"It's a lot of fun. The energy is all there. The atmosphere is really great. The team is also really good. It felt like an NHL game," Saigh said.

Sophomore Melissa White said she is looking forward to the move downtown.

"I'm excited for it. For bigger arenas, and to be more in the Kalamazoo area when the game is going on," White said.

Brent Robinson, a sophomore at WMU from Kalamazoo, said the new arena will be a positive change for the city.

"It's going to be nice. It's going to be definitely a new experience for the town as well. It's going to bring a lot more people in," Robinson said.

WMU President Russ Kavalhuna said the downtown project is about more than athletics — it is about strengthening the bond between the university and the city.

"It matters because Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo are integrally linked. But we need to be tighter. This will draw our students, our student athletes, our community to a world class opportunity," Kavalhuna said.

Tim Rayman, CEO of Greenleaf Hospitality, said the focus of the project has been on creating the kind of environment students want to see.

"We know students really want a place of vibrancy and activity, and energy, and that's been a lot of our focus," Rayman said.

The Kalamazoo Event Center is located approximately two miles from WMU's Student Center and is expected to open in fall 2027.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube