Kalamazoo celebrates groundbreaking for new multimillion-dollar event center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo broke ground Friday on a new event center that will bring Western Michigan University hockey, Kalamazoo Wings hockey, and Western men's and women's basketball under one roof.

The 453,000-square-foot facility is 100% privately funded and expected to generate $52.6 million in total economic output annually when it opens in fall 2027.

"For the city of Kalamazoo, from my perspective, this is an amazing, transformational day," Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson said.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place downtown Friday, September 26, with community members, city officials, and Western Michigan University representatives celebrating the project.

Bill Johnson, Chairman of Greenleaf Companies, expressed enthusiasm for the development.

"It is a great day to be a Bronco. It's a great day to be in Kalamazoo," Johnson said.

Jackson Hammerschmidt, president of the Lawson Lunatics, said the new venue addresses what students have been asking for.

The Lawson Lunatics represent the student section at Western Michigan University hockey games.

"I've talked to hundreds, if not thousands of students. Asking them, what is it that you want to see? What is going to get you to come to the arena to watch every sporting event? Hockey, basketball. Concerts, the K-wings. Everything I asked for, Dan, the athletic's team, the architects, they all delivered," Hammerschmidt said.

Community members see the event center as a catalyst for bringing more activity to Kalamazoo.

John Ablao, who attended the downtown celebration, believes the facility will spark community interest.

"I think the event center is going to spark a lot of interest, in community members around Kalamazoo," Ablao said.

Ablao said Kalamazoo needs attractions to draw visitors.

"Kalamazoo needs something to bring people here. Like Detroit has things that bring people there," Ablao said.

