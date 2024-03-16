Kalamazoo driver hurt as car flips into tree

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A motorist was injured when his car overturned and hit a tree early Saturday morning.

At 2:04 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a one-car crash in the 2900 block of Oakland Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had been traveling on Oakland Drive when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, rolled over and struck a tree.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pinned between it and the tree. Officers were able to stabilize the vehicle, which was resting on its side, and safely remove the driver.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Officers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety by calling (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

