Kalamazoo DPS seizes largest amount of crystal meth in department's history

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Portage man is in custody after a pair of drug busts in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

Two search warrants were executed, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS): one in the 4000 block of Pinefield Avenue and another at a storage unit within the county.

In total, investigators say they seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl, 18 pounds of crystal meth, two pistols and more than $10,000 in profits from suspected drug sales. Other evidence of drug manufacturing and sales were also discovered.

We’re told it was the largest amount of crystal meth seized in the department’s history.

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested for multiple felonies linked to the case, authorities say.

KDPS credits the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Michigan Department of Corrections, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to Wednesday’s drug busts are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8880 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

