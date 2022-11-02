Kalamazoo DPS investigates shooting after 1 shot in leg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the incident occurred near the intersection at Staples Avenue and North Street at around 6 p.m.

We’re told officers found evidence of two separate car crashes in the area.

Witnesses reportedly described hearing gunshots and seeing cars driving erratically nearby.

Public safety officials tell us a 49-year-old from Kalamazoo was hospitalized after being shot in the leg. The victim is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-8911. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube